PASIR MAS, July 6 — The government has never neglected the Islamic agenda, especially Islamic education, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that the people should not listen to slander and accusations from certain parties claiming that the unity government is neglecting the Islamic and Malay agenda.

“If there are accusations that this government has neglected the Islamic agenda, I would like to state that in the 2023 Budget, RM1.4 billion was allocated for Islamic affairs, and this allocation has increased to RM1.9 billion this year. Does this mean that Islam is threatened?

“I am confident, as a living witness, there are plans to enhance Islamic education for Maahad Tahfiz, Pra-Tahfiz Kemas, Kafa teachers, and others,” he said.

Advertisement

Ahmad Zahid said this when officiating the 30th anniversary celebration of Persatuan Pesara Pegawai Perkhidmatan Pendidikan Malaysia (Kelantan Branch) at Pejabat Cikgu Pencen dan Balai Lu’Lu Pasir Mas, here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the minister of rural and regional development, said that the parties within the unity government support the Islamic and Malay agenda.

“Do not listen to the talk from certain parties, especially during the by-election in Sungai Bakap and the upcoming Nenggeri state by-election, claiming that we (the government) want to sideline the Islamic agenda. Instead, look at the facts of what the government is currently doing,” he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, his ministry has allocated RM50,000 while Felcra has also allocated RM50,000 to the Persatuan Pesara Pegawai Perkhidmatan Pendidikan Malaysia.

According to Ahmad Zahid, the total allocation of RM100,000 will be disbursed soon.

“RM50,000 from Felcra is for zakat (tithes), while RM50,000 is from my ministry’s funds for this association.

“The government is very concerned about the welfare of government retirees, especially educators,” he said. — Bernama