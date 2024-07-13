JOHOR BARU, July 13 — The government has allocated RM206.8 million for water infrastructure development in Johor said Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He said that the initiative aims to reduce river pollution and implement several water infrastructure projects in the state.

He highlighted ongoing river conservation projects to mitigate flood risks, including the Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) Phase II in the Muar River Basin, Sungai Pemandi in Kota Tinggi, Sungai Kesang in Ledang and in Batu Pahat.

“In addition, efforts to enhance water supply are underway through the RM152.6 million Sungai Layang 2 Water Distribution Project in Kota Tinggi,” he said during his speech at the launch of the ‘Ceriakan Sungai Tebrau’ programme at the Bakar Batu Orang Asli morning market here today.

Akmal Nasrullah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Johor Baru, added that among the complaints received from residents in this district is the pollution of Sungai Tebrau, classified as moderately polluted.

He noted that all four tributaries of Sungai Tebrau — Sungai Pandan, Sungai Sebulung, Sungai Sengkuang, and Sungai Tampoi — have recorded concerning water quality due to pollution from sewage, industrial and commercial sectors, as well as land activities.

“The government is certainly operating under a heightened sense of urgency to mitigate these issues, including collaboration with the state government through the Special Committee on Addressing River Quality Decline.

“Don’t assume that river pollution is solely caused by factories and commercial enterprises because, unwittingly, daily activities such as laundry wastewater, food waste disposal and bathing water also contribute to river pollution if sewage systems are not properly upgraded,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah added that aside from proposing improvements to the sewage system in Johor Baru, efforts through allocations from his service centre to selected premises such as mosque toilets are expected to positively impact this issue. — Bernama