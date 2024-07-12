KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The fare rate for the Rapid Mobility service, in Kuala Lumpur and Penang, has been adjusted to RM7 for two passengers (one disabled passenger and one companion) per booking, starting July 15.

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus) chief executive officer, Muhammad Yazurin Sallij, said that the new fares are cheaper and reasonable with the services offered, in line with the rising cost of living.

“The Rapid Mobility service, which now has a new look, is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative carried out by Rapid Bus.

“By using a van which has been modified with a hydraulic lift, we will ensure that the target group, especially the wheelchair community, can move more comfortably, like everyone else,” he said in a statement today.

Rapid Mobility is an exclusive door-to-door transport service, having started its operations around 2011 in Kuala Lumpur and 2016 in Penang.

Previously, Rapid Kuala Lumpur charged RM5 per passenger for each journey, while Rapid Penang charged a fixed rate of RM6 followed by RM0.20 for every 100 metres or 21 seconds.

The service covers the areas of Shah Alam, Kajang, Seri Kembangan, Cheras, Subang Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Ampang, Selayang, and Kuala Lumpur for the Klang Valley, while for passengers in Penang, Rapid Mobiliti is only offered on the island.

Muhammad Yazurin said the new adjustment of the service fare is expected to benefit existing passengers, and will be able to attract the wheelchair community to enjoy the service in the future.

In line with Rapid Mobility’s new fare rate, he also said that Rapid Bus has introduced a cashless payment method, by scanning the QR (Quick Response) code displayed in the vehicle.

“However, passengers can still pay in cash if they do not have the QR code facility,” he said.

For any further information regarding the service, visit the Rapid KL social media pages @myrapid (Facebook) and @myrapidkl (Instagram) or Rapid Penang @rapidpgfans (Facebook) and @myrapidpg (Instagram). — Bernama