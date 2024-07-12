KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — A total of 11,068 Malaysian professionals working abroad have applied to return under TalentCorp’s Returning Expert Programme (REP) from 2011 to May this year.

Of that number, 6,969 have been approved, Human Resource Minister Steven Sim said in a written reply posted on the Parliament website.

“The government has offered tax exemption at a flat rate of 15 percent on employment income for a period of five consecutive years.

“The government also offered tax exemption on all personal items brought into Malaysia, limited to one shipment and also exemption from excise duty for the purchase of a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) vehicle, limited up to RM100,000,” Sim replied to Kuala Pilah MP Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan who asked about the incentives provided by the ministry to attract high-skilled talents back to Malaysia.

Sim acknowledged the country has been facing a brain drain problem, but said it is now evolving to one of brain circulation.

He said his ministry is finding ways for the Malaysian diaspora to contribute to the country regardless of where they are based.

“Therefore, a strategic structure is being developed under the Malaysia@Heart or MyHeart initiative to realise this aspiration.

“MyHeart will facilitate ways for the Malaysian diaspora to return by offering employment opportunities, education for children, opportunities to collaborate with local institutions, efforts to facilitate entry permits for spouses and non-citizen children, labour market information.

“MyHeart also provides comprehensive facilities for Malaysians abroad to reconnect with their homeland, whether or not they consider returning home,” he added.

To another question from Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Sim revealed that professional expatriates only make up 7.07 per cent of the workforce in Malaysia compared to local workers at 92.93 percent as of June 19.

“Based on this percentage, it proves that the issue of skilled foreign workers (expatriates) does not affect the opportunities of local workers,” he said.

He said this was based on the number of active passes issued by the Immigration Department’s Expatriate Services Division.



