IPOH, July 12 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) will take legal action against unlicensed medical practitioners, believed to be foreign nationals, operating uncertified aesthetic medical service centres in the country.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said that foreigners cannot run private clinics in the country without being licensed by the Private Medical Practice Control Section (CKAPS).

“I will bring this matter to the post-cabinet meeting to ensure the responsible agency investigates this in detail. Legal action will be taken as the activity is believed to be illegal,” he said at a press conference after officiating the 13th Asean and 10th Perak Health Congress today.

On July 9, the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) urged the MoH to conduct an immediate investigation into fake medical practitioners, believed to be foreigners, and their beauty clinics operating in Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

MHO secretary-general Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim called for action following an incident involving a victim who underwent breast surgery costing RM23,400 on June 21, 2022.

Hishamuddin said the victim, known only as Alice, was enticed by attractive offers on social media, which led her to trust an unlicensed aesthetic medical service centre for the surgery. Unfortunately, she suffered pain after the procedure.

In another development, Lukanisman described the actions of shirtless, muscled men strutting and posing with cleavers while selling durian at a stall in Kajang, Selangor, as inappropriate.

He said the action was inappropriate in the food preparation process, as the food seller was not dressed properly, which involved personal hygiene. — Bernama