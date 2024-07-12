KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The latest estimates on the effectiveness of the National Energy Transition Roadmap’s (NETR) flagship projects and initiatives show investments involved will be worth RM60.7 billion instead of the initial projection of RM25 billion when the roadmap was launched on August 29, 2023.

The Economy Ministry said this was based on the March 2024 progress report, which also shows that 84,544 job opportunities would be created (development and post-project) compared with the initial forecast of 23,000 jobs.

Furthermore, the reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is now estimated at 24,264 gigagrams of carbon dioxide equivalent (Gg CO2eq) per year compared with 10,000 Gg CO2eq per year that was initially forecast, the ministry said in a written reply posted on the Parliament website on Thursday.

This was in response to Datuk Seri Shahidan Kasim’s (PN-Arau) request for a status report on the NETR and New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

The ministry added that the government is committed to ensuring the energy transition management is based on the whole-of-nation approach encompassing the Federal Government, state governments, general public and international community for a unified policy planning and implementation in balancing the energy trilemma of security, affordability, and sustainability.

“The effectiveness in the NETR implementation is expected to increase the contribution to the national gross domestic product, create job opportunities, enhance the people’s socioeconomic status, and ensure energy security and environmental sustainability,” it added. — Bernama

