KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — People injured or had their properties damaged by fallen trees can claim compensation from their respective local councils, the Housing and Local Government Ministry said today.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said those involved in the accidental toppling of trees can file their claims to the local councils where the incidents happened.

“Casualties involved in an accident caused by a fallen tree can submit their application for compensation through the local councils.

“However, each claim submitted is still subjected to the results of the investigation that will be carried out by the insurance party appointed by the respective local authority,” he said in a written reply published on the Parliament website to Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad who wanted to know about the frequency of tree fall incidents.

Citing data from the Fire and Rescue Department, Nga said a total of 5,913 trees had been recorded to have fallen nationwide from 2023 to April this year.

He said 4,828 cases were reported in 2023 while 1,085 cases alone were reported in the first four months of this year

“For the year 2023, Selangor recorded the highest tree fell incidents with 953 cases, followed by Perak with 575 cases and Johor 523 cases,” he said.

A number of mature roadside trees in several cities have been reported crashing down in urban areas during severe storms, damaging property and in some cases, claiming lives.

Back in May, a 47-year-old man died and two others were injured when a large tree toppled in downtown Kuala Lumpur just outside the Concorde Hotel on Jalan Sultan Ismail that also damaged several passing vehicles and obstructed the monorail tracks.

Similar incidents were reported the same month in George Town, Penang; Alor Setar, Kedah; and Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.



