KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Muhammad Luth Syauqi, 2, died at the Penang Hospital here today, just a day after his elder brother died from eating crackers believed to be laced with rat poison.

The news was confirmed by his mother, Nurain Hasnorizal, 25, after visiting him in the ward, Malay daily Berita Harian reported today.

“Luth passed away at 1.24pm today... his pain is finally over.

“His funeral is expected to be held in Kampung Banggol Berangan, Labu Besar, Kedah, near his brother’s grave,” she was quoted as saying.

Earlier, media reports stated that Muhammad Luth and his brother, Muhammad Akil, aged two and three, respectively, became critically ill after consuming crackers believed to contain rat poison in Kampung Padang Ubi, Labu Besar, Kulim, Kedah, last Sunday.

The snacks were hung on a wire fence by the orchard owner, allegedly to ward off wild animals threatening his crops.

A man was remanded for six days yesterday for an investigation into this matter.

