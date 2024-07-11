KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed that religion has often been misused to benefit small groups due to ignorance or misunderstanding.

Therefore, he stressed the importance for everyone to have a deeper understanding and proper knowledge of religion, to ensure that religion serves its intended objective positively and inclusively for all.

“....with deeper understanding, clarity and in depth knowledge, we can discuss about MADANI, Islam, Ketuanan Melayu...without in depth understanding such discussions would only offer a shallow perspective.

“(If not) Islam will become a subject of ridicule by others, it won’t elevate their status. Race will become an excuse for groups that are in power to impose threats,” he said in his speech at the Global MADANI Forum 2024 here, today.

Advertisement

The two-day forum themed ‘Catalysing The Next Civilisation Revival’ which started today was also attended Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

The Prime Minister also said the MADANI concept introduced by his government upholds justice and inclusivity because it can't be exclusive to Malaysia since this is a multiracial and multiregional country.

“In most countries, including Malaysia, or Indonesia, or Egypt it was led by Muslims because they formed the majority. But the participation is by all those who understand the values of freedom. The principle of justice, honour, and dignity for every citizen,” he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in his Facebook posting, Anwar said the focus on economic development in the country must not necessarily denounce the values of humanity because the ideals of the MADANI concept is unity with elements of justice, freedom, values and economic advancement.

“It also invigorates the idea and conscience of former Indonesian Prime Minister ‘Bapak’ Mohammad Natsir ‘Don’t build while tearing down’,” he said in his Facebook posting that shared his speech at the Global MADANI Forum 2024 organised by Institut Kefahaman Islam Malaysia (IKIM), here today. – Bernama



