IPOH, July 10 — The Perak Immigration Department (JIM) rounded up 88 foreign nationals from a hotel that has been carrying out illegal prostitution activities and two other exclusive entertainment outlets in and around the Ipoh city centre on July 9 and last night.

Perak Immigration Department director Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik said the foreign nationals were detained for various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Immigration Regulations 1963.

“The foreign nationals comprising 78 women and 10 men (Thailand 64, Vietnam 13, Nepal 4, India 3, Bangladesh 3, Sri Lanka 1), aged between 21 and 46, were detained during raids carried out after surveillance by the Investigating Unit and Perak JIM,” he said in a statement.

Meor Hezbullah said 35 officers from JIM Perak and 22 General Operations Force (PGA) members from Hulu Kinta were involved in the operation.

He added that all the foreign nationals would be detained at the Ipoh Immigration Depot and action taken under provisions of the law according to the Immigration Act.

Meor Hezbullah also thanked members of the public who chanelled information about activities related to prostitution, immoral activities and the presence of illegal immigrants in their areas.

“JIM will take action against any individual or company that harbours illegal immigrants at their premises. Such offenders will be charged in court,” he said. —Bernama