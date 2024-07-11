GEORGE TOWN, July 11 — The Penang state government has always ensured the implementation process of the Penang South Island (PSI) project, also known as Silicon Island, is by the law, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said that from day one of the reclamation project until now, the state had complied with all regulations.

“Even when the project was challenged and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the project was withdrawn, it did not affect the project,” he told reporters after attending the launch of the state government cashless day campaign at St Giles Wembley here today.

He said they had reviewed the EIA and resubmitted it to obtain approval later.

Chow commented on the Penang High Court’s decision today in dismissing an application for judicial review filed by seven fishermen and two non-governmental organisations against the planning permission granted for the PSI project, previously known as Penang South Reclamation (PSR).

“This case questioned the approval process for the project and indeed, we have done everything according to the law,” he said.

“Regardless, if anyone were to challenge the project, we will await the decision patiently and continue to comply with all legal processes, that is our commitment,” he added.

The seven fishermen, together with Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) and Jaringan Ekologi dan Iklim (Jedi), filed the application for judicial review to challenge the planning permission granted by the state Town and Country Planning director last August.

They named the state Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia) director, state Planning Committee, Penang government and SRS Consortium Sdn Bhd as respondents.

High Court Judge Datuk Quay Chew Soon dismissed the application today, stating that there was no evidence of illegality, irrationality and unreasonable procedure in the decision by the state Town and Country Planning director.

He stated that the planning permission approved was in accordance with the Town and Country Planning Act (TCPA) 1976.

Reclamation works for PSI, off the coast of Batu Maung, has already started in September last year.

The manmade island, covering about 930 hectares, is set to be completed by 2032.