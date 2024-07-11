PETALING JAYA, July 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called in six individuals to have their statements taken as part of its investigation into allegations of misuse of funds meant for worker training and reskilling at the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

According to Harian Metro, MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim said six from HRD Corp and the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) arrived at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 10am to give their statements.

“Among those called in, some requested to come in a bit later due to personal matters but all will be here today to provide their statements.

“The statement-taking process was supposed to be done yesterday but was postponed to today,” he told Harian Metro.

Last week, the MACC said it has formed a special investigation team to scrutinise the documents provided by the ministry regarding issues involving the HRD Corp.

It also said that several individuals have been identified to provide statements to assist the investigation, which will be conducted under the MACC Act 2009, particularly under Sections 18 and 23.

Previously, the MACC had confirmed receiving information and several documents on HRD Corp related to the Auditor-General’s Report from the HR Ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

Following this, MACC said it is examining the entire set of documents to determine whether there are any elements of corruption, misappropriation, or abuse of power under the MACC Act 2009.