KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke caused a stir in the Dewan Rakyat today when he appeared to experience difficulty breathing.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the incident occurred during the minister’s question time as Loke prepared to respond to a query from Wong Chen (PH-Subang) regarding regulations permitting drivers with disabilities to work as e-hailing drivers.

As Loke stood to answer, he appeared short of breath and was seen patting his chest before signalling to his deputy, Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, to take over.

NST reported that Habibollah could be heard advising Loke to rest, saying, “YB (Loke), please calm down, and I will address this first.”

Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) also suggested that Loke should undergo a check-up at the hospital, stating, “YB (Loke), take some time to relax. Your health is important.”

Shortly after, Loke appeared to have recovered and resumed the session.

