KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The organiser of a triathlon event has removed Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s time and resulting podium place after the Muar MP’s performance in the event came under suspicion.

A check today on CheckPointSpot — a running & cycling events registration and race timing provider — showed that the Syed Saddiq’s result is now listed as DNF or Did Not Finish.

Syed Saddiq previously posted on Instagram a picture of him holding a third place trophy from the 113 Triathlon Desaru 2024 event held between July 6 and July 7.

Some previously accused Syed Saddiq of cheating, saying it was not plausible that he would have completed the bike course in two hours 37 minutes as claimed.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Syed Saddiq sought to address said allegations raised against him over whether he had actually completed the required three biking loops during the 90km cycling segment after some had accused him of completing just two or 60km.

“I was informed by a friend of this message, a message from an unknown (Instagram) account alleging that I had cheated during the Desaru race.

“I take this allegation seriously and I owe a duty to the community to answer,” he said in an accompanying video.

Advertisement

On allegations he had taken an undeserving spot at the podium, Syed Saddiq said he would verify the matter with the technical team, adding that the last thing he wished for is an injustice.

Syed Saddiq added that his participation was not about medals or trophies but for the well-being of his mental health and self-improvement.

He said he has since contacted the race organisers to request confirmation.