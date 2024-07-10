KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul acted unconstitutionally by refusing to vacate the seats of six federal lawmakers Bersatu stripped of membership for insubordination, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin alleged today.

The Bersatu president said the Speaker’s reasons for refusing were perverse and in violation of the anti-hopping provisions incorporated into the Federal Constitution.

“Article 49A(1)(a)(ii) of the Federal Constitution clearly states that the seat of a Dewan Rakyat member shall become vacant if he is no longer a member of the political party after being elected as a Dewan Rakyat member of the particular political party.

“In this situation, it is clear that the six MPs here are no longer members of Bersatu following the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“The Speaker’s decision is in conflict with the provisions of the law and has acted outside his jurisdiction in making a perverse interpretation, only the courts have this jurisdiction,” Muhyiddin told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

He then said Bersatu will consult its lawyers and file legal action to contest the Speaker’s ruling if necessary.