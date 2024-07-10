KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Twice former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is celebrating his 99th birthday today.

Dr Mahathir was born on this date in 1925 in the Kedah capital of Alor Setar.

His longevity has often been the topic of interview questions, and which he has repeatedly credited to remaining physically and mentally active in his advanced years.

The ex-PM had a health scare earlier this year and spent nearly two months at the National Heart Institute (IJN)

A divisive figure in Malaysians politics, Dr Mahathir’s effects on the country could be seen from the messages either wishing him well or criticising him on his birthday.

Dr Mahathir has left indelible marks on the country, through his first stint as Malaysia’s longest serving prime minister and his return in 2018, after which he resigned unexpectedly to engulf the country in political turmoil that remains to some degree today.