KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali today acknowledged delays in issuing diesel fleet cards to some users.

Armizan also said the five oil companies in Malaysia were the cause of the delays.

“At the approval stage, there is no problem, we can actually approve immediately as soon as the complete documents are entered because our system has been integrated with the road transport department.

“I admit that there is a problem in terms of the delay in issuing fleet cards by the oil companies and we continue engagement with them to ensure faster issuance,” he said during the ministers’ question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the oil firms have been asked to issue cash cards as a temporary measure, and that the Finance Ministry is also looking at simplifying the process.

On June 10, the government raised the retail price of diesel to RM3.35 per litre, up from RM2.51, rto eliminate blanket subsidies in favour of targetted assistance.

This is part of the Malaysian government’s plan to stop leakages in subsidised diesel. It believes that this will save around RM4 billion in government spending each year.

Those who haven't received the fleet card are required to keep their diesel purchase receipts which enables cash refund claims to be made with the Finance Ministry.