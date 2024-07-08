SIBU, July 8 — Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students who scored at least 10A and whose application to enter matriculation or public university foundation programmes have been rejected are advised to enrol at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS).

In making the call, Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said these students should immediately seize the opportunity to further their studies locally.

“I am not saying that they cannot appeal, but bear in mind, the process might take some time and there is no certainty that their appeal will be accepted.

“Why not make good of the opportunity which is already at your doorstep? And furthermore, UTS is a state-owned university.

“I invite them to join UTS foundation (programme) which is totally free and they can study with peace of mind without being burdened financially,” said Dr Annuar, who is UTS chairman.

Another added benefit of studying at UTS, he added, is that the university is located closer one’s hometown.

“The cost of living here is also low and after you have completed your foundation programme, you can continue studying at UTS for the degree courses.”

Dr Annuar said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg had previously announced that the Sarawak government will provide free education to over 25,000 prospective students in all Sarawak-owned universities and higher learning institutions (IPTs) starting from 2026.

“So look no further, come and study at UTS,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s statement Saturday that the party would assist such students in appealing to the Ministry of Education, Dr Annuar deemed this as a ‘gimmick’.

On the contrary, he said his approach was more pragmatic.

“If students follow Chong’s advice to appeal, they are still not sure of getting a place. But if they follow my advice, they will get the offer immediately.”

Dr Annuar believed that these SPM students are the cream of crop and by joining UTS, they could help to build up the name of the university.

Adding on, he said UTS offered up to doctorate-level studies and prided itself with the high employability rate of its graduates. — The Borneo Post