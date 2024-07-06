NIBONG TEBAL, July 6 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has retained the Sungai Bakap state seat with a majority of 4,455 though the results have yet to be officially certified by the Election Commission.

Current numbers show candidate Abidin Ismail to have garnered 14,074 to Pakatan Harapan candidate Joohari Ariffin’s 9,619.

The voting turnout was recorded at 57.77 per cent as of 4pm today.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election was called following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff, who was the PAS Nibong Tebal division chief, on May 24 due to abdominal inflammation.

