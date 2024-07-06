KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The Malaysian Army today confirmed that a private who went missing during a patrol operation in Limbang, Sarawak, on June 18 has been found safe.

A search and rescue (SAR) team discovered Pvt Muhammad Syafiq Hilmi Abd Halim at approximately 11.29am on July 6, 17 days after the operation began.

“Private Syafiq successfully tracked guide marks intentionally made in the search area, leading him to the Forward Operating Base Team A location,” the Army said in a statement.

The team found Syafiq, still equipped with his gear and weapon, in a weakened state due to hunger and dehydration, but he was otherwise unharmed.

The Army has notified his family and will fly them to Sarawak soon, covering all travel expenses.

The Army extended gratitude to all agencies involved in the SAR operation, including the Sarawak government, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Malaysia Police, Fire and Rescue Department, and the Department of Survey and Mapping.

It also thanked the Royal Brunei Armed Forces for its support and cooperation.

The Army will establish a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause of the incident and improve existing standard operating procedures.