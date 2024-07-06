KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The mother-in-law of Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, Sariyah Amir, 75, died yesterday.

Zambry announced this in a post on Facebook last night, which also included a condolence poster for his mother-in-law.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you of the passing of my mother-in-law, Hajah Sariyah binti Amir, who returned to Allah SWT this evening, on July 5 (28 Zulhijjah 1445H).

“May her soul be blessed by Allah SWT and may she be placed among the faithful and righteous,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof conveyed his condolences to Zambry on the passing of his mother-in-law in a Facebook post. — Bernama