KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma) will lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) following the publication of the Auditor-General’s Report 2/2024 yesterday.

In the report, Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi said that HRD Corp had failed its audit due to management irregularities, and had recommended that the ministry report the management of the government entity to the relevant enforcement agencies for possible action.

The National Audit Department had scrutinised HRD Corp’s operations from 2019 to 2023.

“In line with the recommendations of the auditor-general, I have instructed Kesuma’s Secretary-General Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee and Chief Executive of HRD Corp Datuk Wira Shahul Dawood to report to the MACC about the findings of the reports,” said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim in a statement today.

Sim also said that the HR Ministry is open to any relevant party wanting to conduct further investigations into its agencies in response to the report’s findings.

“Kesuma takes the report by the National Audit Department and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) very seriously,” Sim said in the statement.

“Kesuma will not tolerate any actions that contravene the law.”

In the same statement, Sim said that the auditing process covered HRD Corp’s operations from 2019 to 2023.

“I was informed about the auditing process by these two bodies when I took over the ministry portfolio in mid-December 2023, then instructed Kesuma and HRD Corp to give full cooperation to the Audit Department and PAC,” Sim said.

Over the past six months, the ministry, officially rebranded as Kesuma, has embarked on a “reengineering process” across all departments to ensure good governance and efficiency.

“My goal is to ensure that Kesuma achieves the highest standards of governance and corporate accountability,” he added.