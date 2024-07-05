PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — The preparations for the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia, on July 20 are running smoothly according to plan.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who chairs the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events, said the special committee would meet next week to go through the details of all events lined up in conjunction with the ceremony.

“Details of the seven events announced earlier will be thoroughly looked into. Right now, everything is running smoothly according to plan.

“Insya-Allah, these events will be held successfully,” he told a post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today.

Advertisement

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government’s spokesman, said he would be presenting the royal invitation to the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King on January 31.

On May 16, Fahmi said that the government, with the consent of the King, would organise various events in conjunction with the highly symbolic installation ceremony that occurs once every five years.

Advertisement

Among the events are the Yasin Recital and Prayer Ceremony at Masjid Negara, the Queen’s visit to the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak, the “Raja Kita” exhibition at the National Museum, and the Royal Tea Reception at Istana Negara on July 27. — Bernama