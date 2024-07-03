KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — S. Anand Kumar, the Malaysian man behind the wheel of the tour bus that overturned and killed two tourist passengers from China, was today hit with two charges in the Magistrate’s Court in Raub, Pahang.

The 32-year-old pled not guilty to causing the deaths of 58-year-old Zhang Ping and 49-year-old Wang Shuhong through reckless or dangerous driving under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, local daily Berita Harian reported.

If found guilty, Anand faces a minimum jail term of five years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of nothing less thanRM20,000 but not more than RM50,000 for the first offence.

Repeat offenders face jail of no less than 10 years but not more than 15 years; and a minimum fine of RM50,000 but not more than RM100,000.

The second charge was for driving without a valid licence under Section 26(1) of the same Act.

The punishment for driving without a valid licence is a minimum jail term of three months, a minimum fine of RM300 to a maximum of RM2,000, or both.

He could also be disqualified from driving for life or for a certain duration, depending on the court’s decision.

The presiding magistrate was Siti Aishah Ahmad while Muhammad Zamharir Muhammad Zuhid prosecuted.

The accused was unrepresented, according to Berita Harian.

Here’s what else has been reported previously:

• A tour bus with 21 people onboard skidded, hit a road divider at KM16.5 of the road from Genting Highlands heading towards Kuala Lumpur, and crashed on its side at about 11am June 29

• The bus driver, assistant, and tour guide are Malaysian; the remaining 18 were tourists from China

• Fatalities were two Chinese men: Zhang Ping, 58, and Wang Shuhong, 49

• Police said the 32-year-old driver is a serial offender with 27 previous summonses, including not owning a driving licence