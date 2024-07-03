KOTA KINABALU, July 3 — The Kasigui Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Penampang, which was temporarily closed as a result of the floods that began three days ago, is undergoing maintenance.

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, however, said that all other WTPs in and around Kota Kinabalu are operating as usual.

“Maintenance work at the Kasigui WTP is ongoing. However, the relatively high river water level is posing challenges to the maintenance process,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Shahelmey said that to prevent water supply disruptions, the State Water Department and Jetama Sdn Bhd have activated the Madziang intake.

“They are pumping raw water from the intake to be treated at the Kasigui WTP before distributing it to consumers.

“The Sabah State Water Department will continuously monitor the existing WTPs, especially during the flood season, to ensure that the water released is clean and safe for use,” he said.

Shahelmey also advised the public to remain cautious and mindful of the current unpredictable weather changes. — Bernama

