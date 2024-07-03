KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The claim for matrimonial property valued at more than RM2 billion filed by Puan Sri Kalsom Ismail, who is the widow of Tan Sri Jamaludin Jarjis, against her four children and mother-in-law was settled amicably at the Shariah High Court here today.

Syarie lawyer Nur Hidayah A Bakar, representing the mother-in-law, Aminah Abdullah, said the terms of the settlement could not be disclosed to the public.

“Alhamdulillah, the parties involved met for three hours this morning and they finally reached an agreement to settle the case. The terms have been recorded and endorsed by the court,” he said when met by reporters after the proceeding which was conducted in private before Syarie judge Abu Suffian Abu Yaziz.

At the proceeding today, Kalsom was represented by Syarie lawyer Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar.

Kalsom, 68, filed the claim for the matrimonial property, which included 20 properties in Malaysia, Mecca and several companies in October 2018.

Jamaludin, who was also the former Malaysian Ambassador to the United States, was killed on April 4, 2015, after the helicopter he was travelling in from Pekan, Pahang, en route to Kuala Lumpur, crashed at Kampung Sungai Pening, Semenyih, Selangor, at 4.55pm.

Also killed were the pilot, Captain Clifford William Fournier, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s private secretary Datuk Seri Azlin Alias, businessman Datuk Tan Huat Seang, Jamaludin’s aide, Razakan Seran, and a woman known as Aidana Baizieva. — Bernama

