KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The challenges in enacting a lemon law to protect consumers in vehicle purchases are among the highlights at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament’s official website, Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) will ask a question about the level of cooperation given by industry players regarding the proposed law to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister during the oral question-and-answer session.

Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi) will ask the defence minister for clarification on whether the government plans to review existing military camps far from the Malaysia-Thailand border and relocate them to more strategic locations.

Chong Zhemin (PH-Kampar) will request an explanation from the communications minister on the current status of the dual 5G network project implementation and the amount of equity Digital Nasional Bhd will release to telcos after the project’s completion.

After the session, the sitting will resume with the debate on the motion for the Audit (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was read for the second time yesterday.

The domestic trade and cost of living minister is also scheduled to read the Limited Liability Partnerships (Amendment) Bill 2024 for the second reading. — Bernama