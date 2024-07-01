KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — After multiple delays, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the implementation of tougher vape regulations could happen as soon as next month in August.

In a reply to a user on X (formerly Twitter), Dzulkefly said that his ministry was “doing our level best” to get the Regulations & Orders 2b endorsed by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Salam @Aisehman1/While l truly understand the anxiety caused by the delay in the implementation of the 'Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), l seek yourempathy that MOH is doing our levelbest to get the 'Regulations & Orders' 2b endorsed by AGC. https://t.co/OjrUJpsgSv — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) July 1, 2024

2/5 Regulations (registration, sales, packaging & labelling) & l pertains to 'Order' ie banning of smoking in public places, all shall simultaneously be enforced with Act 852 (incl e-cigarettes).3 Regulations endorsed by AGC, with 2 more + 1 Order for approval in the pipeline July 1, 2024

3/.Finally..The Regulations and Order shall be enforced together with the Act 852 in AUGUST 2024..when everything shall be in order...lnsyaAlLah..God willing..no more delays. — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) July 1, 2024

Under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, the use of electronic cigarettes or vapes will be strictly regulated.

Currently, vape usage falls under the Food Act and Control of Tobacco Product Regulations.

Enforcement of the act was supposed to have started in June but it has been delayed, pending AGC approval.

Dzulkefly said in his X statement that “God willing” the new regulations and order will be enforced with Act 852 in August this year.