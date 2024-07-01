KLUANG, July 1 — A 32-year-old disabled man was seriously injured after his neck was slashed by an assailant armed with a folding knife at a grocery store in Taman Kluang Barat here yesterday.

Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Nor said authorities were alerted on the incident after receiving an emergency call at 1.50pm.

“The victim, who is a person with disabilities (PwD), was immediately rushed to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital here to treat his neck wound.

“Officers from the Kluang district police’s Criminal Investigation Division managed to identify a man who was believed to be a suspect.

Advertisement

“Following that, police apprehended the suspect, who is 45-year-old man, at a petrol station in Taman Bersatu here at 6.17pm,” said Bahrin in a statement today.

Bahrin said during interrogation the suspect admitted to slashing the victim using a folding knife.

He added that the suspect also tested positive for morphine abuse during the standard urine test.

Advertisement

“Further checks found that the suspect had previous criminal and drug-related records,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Those found guilty will be punished with up to seven years in jail and a fine.