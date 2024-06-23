IPOH, June 23 — The police have revealed that a severed hand found near a burning car in front of Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta near Tanjung Rambutan earlier today was likely from a fight where three men were ambushed by 20 assailants near a road along the Sultan Azlan Shah Health Ministry Training Institute.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said a report on the fight was received at 11.03am, detailing the severe injuries sustained by the three local men, 26 to 30.

“Investigations revealed that the first victim had his left hand nearly hacked off, while the second victim’s left hand was chopped off at the wrist, while the third victim suffered injuries to his left palm.

“All three victims received treatment at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital,”he said in a statement here tonight, adding that the victims’ statements have been recorded.

Advertisement

The three victims related to the police that they were attacked by around 20 men wearing masks and armed with clubs and machetes because of a dispute over drug territory, he said.

He added that the police have arrested three men, 23 to 37 to facilitate investigations under Section 326 and Section 148 of the Penal Code.

“The suspects will be taken to the Ipoh Magistrate Court tomorrow to be remanded. The police are tracking down the rest of the suspects and urge those with information on this case to come forward to provide their statement to investigating officer Insp Mohamad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali at 013-7962051 or any nearby police station,” he added.

Advertisement

The severed hand was recovered near a burning Toyota Vios after it was involved in an accident in front of Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta early this morning. — Bernama