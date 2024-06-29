KINABATANGAN, June 29 — A man was devoured by a crocodile while fishing by the river at Ladang Pontion Subok in Sukau here this afternoon.

Kinabatangan Fire and Rescue Station chief Nurul Azlan Jamaluddin said the body of Firman Irwan, 24, was found by members of the public at 2.30pm.

“The victim was found 1.2 kilometres from the point where he was attacked by the crocodile,” he said here today.

Earlier, according to Nurul Azlan, the Kinabatangan police headquarters (IPD) rang the fire station at 1.32pm about a man mauled by a crocodile.

He said following that, four firefighters rushed to the location 73 kilometres away to carry out a search and rescue operation.

Police, including members of the Sabah Wildlife Department, also joined the search and rescue effort. — Bernama

