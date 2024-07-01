BATANG KALI, July 1 — Jalan Batang Kali-Genting Highlands, closed for over a year following the landslide tragedy on December 16, 2022 that killed 31 people, was reopened to all road users from 3pm today.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the route, previously restricted to workers in the Genting area, is now open to the public following the June 15 completion of slope repair works that cost about RM19 million.

“Alhamdulillah, as everyone can see, the four-tiered, 25-metre-high slope has been successfully repaired. This is the first time the Terralink Wall system has been used in the Batang Kali area,” he said after officiating the reopening of the road here today.

He said slope repair works were initially scheduled for completion in March but faced slight delays due to unavoidable factors.

The landslide buried campers at the Father’s Organic Farm, resulting in the deaths of 18 adults and 13 children. — Bernama

