IPOH, July 1 ― A deputy superintendent of police charged with the murder of a 17-year-old student who was killed in a hit-and-run accident has applied to be allowed bail pending the hearing of his case.

Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 44, filed the application last May 3 at the High Court here.

His lawyer, Jacky Loi Yap Loong, when contacted, said the application was made under Section 388 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The matter came up before High Court judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preetdi, who sat August 1 for mention and for both parties to file their submissions.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutors Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, Geetha Jora Singh and Low Qin Hui.

Also representing the accused are lawyers Lim Chi Chau and Lim Jin Wen, while lawyer Yasmin Khalid held a watching brief for the victim’s family.

Mohd Nazri was charged with murdering Form Five student Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie at Jalan Taman Jati 1, near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati, Ipoh, between 12.05pm and 12.40pm on December 15 last year.

A video went viral on social media after the alleged incident about a schoolboy who died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car, believed to have been driven by a senior police officer near the school. ― Bernama