KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― On July 20, all eyes will be on Istana Negara as Malaysia marks another historic moment in the Constitutional Monarchy system with the installation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia.

Preparations are meticulously being done to ensure that the ceremony that will highlight the uniqueness of the Constitutional Monarchy system in Malaysia runs perfectly.

Sharing the details with Bernama recently, Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini said the preparations started six months ago and everything is now 93 per cent completed or in their final stage.

“Our country was built with such a strong civilisation and a glorious history of the Constitutional Monarchy system, and since our country's independence until today, we have not stopped celebrating such a very important ceremony, which is the installation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Of course, for such a glorious and historic ceremony, the preparations take some time. We got it started as soon as Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office on January 31,” he said.

Azuan Effendy said that through the King’s installation ceremony, Malaysia would be able to show the world what the Malay Sultanate is all about, in addition to highlighting its uniqueness because Malaysia is the only country that practices the unique system of rotational monarchy.

He said about 2,000 people were involved in ensuring the smooth running of the ceremony, not only among the staff of Istana Negara, but also various other departments and relevant agencies including the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Public Works Department.

The Grand Chamberlain who has been involved in the installation of five Malaysian Kings said, this time around, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil has been appointed as the Chairman of the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events.

He said he and Fahmi, together with Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, Senior Deputy Secretary-General at the Prime Minister's Department and Chairman of the Installation Committee Datuk Awang Alik Jeman, and the Government’s Chief Protocol Officer Datuk Rozainor Ramli, were also responsible to seek audience with all Malay rulers and Governors to present the royal invitation to the installation ceremony.

“This royal invitation is a tradition (of the Malay Sultanate). It is written by hand in Jawi script, placed in a special capsule to be presented to Malay rulers and heads of state,” he said.

Elaborating, Azuan Effendy who is the youngest ever appointed as Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara, said the main challenge in ensuring the smooth running of the event would be punctuality.

“The arrival of each Malay Ruler is within a two-minute interval followed by the pecah bendera ceremony. Each has to be carried out in just two minutes, so we have to make sure everything is on time so that the planning can be executed accurately and perfectly,” he said.

The pecah bendera ceremony is part of the royal protocol where the personal standard (flag) or the ruler is hoisted to mark their presence.

On the number of guests, Azuan Effendy said that so far the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and the King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa have confirmed their attendance in addition to 700 other guests including foreign envoys and dignitaries as well as representatives of ministries and departments.

Male guests from Johor will don the Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga with a songkok without any medal on it as it is the actual way of wearing it, he said.

On the attire to be donned by the King, Azuan Effendy said His Majesty will wear a muskat, which is the royal attire of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, complete with a tengkolok, pending and keris, while Her Majesty the Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah would wear an attire prepared by a prominent local designer.

Azuan Effendy said the events in conjunction with the installation ceremony will begin on July 18 with Yasin recital and doa selamat at the National Mosque, followed by a special Friday sermon on July 19 that will explain and remind all Muslims about the importance of the constitutional monarchy institution.

“Mosques in the federal territories and states that do not have a ruler or sultan will use the text while other states are subject to the consent of their respective rulers,” he said.

A Royal Dinner is also slated to be held at Istana Negara after the installation.

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah is also scheduled to visit the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak on July 23, while on July 25, a Raja Kita Exhibition will be held at the National Museum, which will display His Majesty's personal belongings, including identification cards and a collection of pens.

The Installation Ceremony events will end with a Royal Tea Reception on July 27. ― Bernama