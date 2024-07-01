PUTRAJAYA, July 1 — The police have taken statements from 11 individuals regarding the gathering held in the public parking area at the Seri Perdana Complex here last Saturday.

Putrajaya District Police chief ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz in a statement today said all the individuals involved presented themselves at the Putrajaya Police Headquarters from 2pm to 4pm.

Among them were Aidil Yunus, better known as YB Viral, Head of Information for the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali and social media influencer Nurpais Ismail or Papa Berry.

“Police will take the statement from Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, this Wednesday,” he said.

Advertisement

Prior to this, Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the police would open investigation papers under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 pertaining to the gathering in Putrajaya.

He said this was because the organisers insisted on holding the rally despite being advised that the owner of the premises had not given permission for them to use the location. — Bernama

Advertisement