KUCHING, June 30 — Sarawak will introduce the MySRBN Home Prepaid Plan, a new prepaid internet plan aimed at households in rural areas statewide, with prices starting as low as RM5 per week for 200 Gigabytes (GB), announced Sarawak Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

The service enhancement under the Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN) initiative by the state Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) is set to launch on July 7. Customers will receive a free preload package of 300 megabytes (MB) every month.

“Compared with other service providers offering similar facilities at a monthly price of RM70, with our plan, consumers only need to add RM20 for 1,000 GB per month. Additionally, customers have the option to purchase weekly plans,” Narawi explained.

“The price difference of RM50 is subsidised by SDEC, reflecting our commitment, in collaboration with the Sarawak government, to enhance connectivity in rural areas,” he said during a press conference after officiating Sarawak’s Digital and Connectivity Day, at Kuching Waterfront today.

Julaihi also highlighted that SDEC will provide free installation of routers and antennas to approved applicants.

Launched in 2021, the MyRSBN wireless broadband initiative has expanded to cover 490 rural areas, encompassing 19,668 premises across Sarawak. — Bernama

