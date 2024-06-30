PENAMPANG, June 30 — Penampang and Sipitang districts are experiencing flash floods following persistent heavy rain since early this afternoon, Sabah JKR said in a statement today.

As result of the flash floods, Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Keningau-Tenom, Jalan Limbanak and Jalan Pukakon-Pomotodon in Penampang are impassable for all types of vehicles.

“In addition to the floods, there was also a landslide incident on Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Keningau-Tenom near Kampung Timpoluon. Cleanup work is currently underway, but at the moment, there are no alternative routes available,” read the statement.

It was also reported that the flash floods have caused several bridges on Jalan Limbanak and Jalan Pukakon-Pomotodon to be submerged, posing a hazardous situation for road users and there are also no alternative routes available.

Sabah JKR also noted that flash floods have affected several areas in Sipitang, including Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Sindumin, Pekan Sipitang and the Sipitang Public Market.

“Continuous rain has caused the sea level to rise, leading to backflow discharge drainage. Currently, the affected roads are still passable, but users are advised to proceed with caution,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Penampang District Police Headquarters (IPD) reported that several villages, including Kampung Kolopis and Kampung Sugud, have been affected by the flash floods, resulting in road closures.

“The public is advised to plan their journeys and use alternative routes as several roads around Penampang are flooded due to the heavy rain,” Penampang IPD said in a statement.

Staff of Penampang IPD’s Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Division have been deployed to the flood-hit areas to assist road users.

“They are diverting vehicles away from the flood and landslide-prone roads while ensuring traffic safety,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms in Sabah’s western coastal areas, Kudat, Tongod, Beluran and inland regions, which are expected to last until 7pm. — Bernama