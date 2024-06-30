KULAI, June 30 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is prepared to fully cooperate with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), in investigating the owner of a social media account which implicates the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, in an allegation of corruption involving a senior government official.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said that the MCMC has the technical expertise to handle investigations involving social media platforms.

“We are ready to assist the PDRM. However, so far, we have not received any complaints or requests to assist with the investigation. MCMC depends on public reports to take action,” she said.

Advertisement

She said this after the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 Outstanding Students Donation programme, at the Kulai Education Office, today.

Earlier today, Johor police chief CP M Kumar confirmed that they have received a report, and are investigating a Facebook post by the Kelab Penyokong PAS Malaysia, which implicates Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

Yesterday, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi reportedly said that Johor views the issue as an attempt at malicious incitement to undermine the royal institution and that the state government has lodged a police report on the matter.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, Teo, who is also a Member of Parliament for Kulai, said that the government’s official media have been instructed to provide an explanation, regarding the issue of the purchase of shares of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which is owned by BlackRock.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry have provided explanations regarding this matter. Accordingly, the Ministry of Communications has asked RTM, Bernama, and the Department of Information to make reports based on the official explanation provided by the government.

“This is to ensure that there is no misunderstanding and that more people get complete and clear information regarding the issue of the purchase of shares,” she said.

On June 21, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged all parties, particularly the opposition, not to politicise BlackRock’s purported involvement in the MAHB restructuring. — Bernama