NIBONG TEBAL, June 30 — The proposed amendments to the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983, expected to be tabled during the current Parliament meeting, will elevate the status of National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) rehabilitation officers in the field, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He explained that through these amendments, individuals who voluntarily come to rehabilitation centres for treatment will be directly referred to AADK rehabilitation officers, who will then conduct urine tests and determine whether they require treatment.

“Previously, the law required AADK to refer them (addicts) to medical officers, considered to have the expertise and legitimacy to conduct urine tests and confirm if they truly needed treatment.

“The difference now is that AADK officers, with 41 years of experience and training through internationally recognised certification methods, will handle this process,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Xpresi Generasi Kita: Solidariti Bersama Dadah’ programme organised by AADK here last night.

Also present was AADK deputy director-general (Operations) Khairul Anwar Bachok.

Saifuddin Nasution also expressed confidence that if the amendments are approved, it will expedite the treatment and rehabilitation process for drug addicts, as it will eliminate cumbersome bureaucracy, encouraging more individuals to voluntarily seek treatment. — Bernama