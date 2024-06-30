TAWAU, June 30 — The Sabah government has provided an initial allocation of RM3 million for the construction of the Ar-Rahman Mosque in Bandar Sri Indah here, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the mosque is being built to cater to the needs of the approximately 10,000 residents in the area.

“I hope the construction work can commence immediately to ensure that this new mosque is completed within the specified timeframe,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ar-Rahman Mosque here today.

Advertisement

Hajiji expressed hope that the mosque will become the most active and competitive mosque in Tawau, particularly in terms of religious, community and economic activities.

He also thanked Tawau Member of Parliament Datuk Lo Su Fui and his family for generously donating five acres (2.02 hectares) of land for the Ar-Rahman Mosque site.

According to Hajiji, Sabah has the highest number of mosques in Malaysia, totalling 1,126 mosques and 1,221 surau, with Tawau alone having 133 mosques and 103 surau. — Bernama

Advertisement