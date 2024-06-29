SANDAKAN, June 29 — The Creativity Room (RDC) initiative is poised to have a significant impact by leveraging science, technology and innovation as catalysts for both local and national economic growth, with a focus on engaging the B40 and M40 groups.

Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal said RDC introduces local communities to advanced technologies such as 3D printing, drones and robotics, which are all available at these centres.

He said RDC facilities also include digital studios, design labs and computer labs, aimed at facilitating users in brainstorming ideas and innovating to create beneficial products that uplift the people’s economic standing.

“RDC opens doors for communities to participate in activities previously inaccessible, including design thinking, electronics, robotics, virtual reality, fabrication, carpentry, multimedia, rapid prototyping and startup initiatives.

“Under the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti), the Malaysian Innovation Foundation (YIM) has established 16 RDCs nationwide, including three in Sabah situated in Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu and Keningau,” he said during the opening ceremony of the RDC Sandakan and handover of innovations under the YIM grant programme here today.

Located at the Sungai Manila People’s Housing Project (PPR) at Batu 12 here, RDC Sandakan stands as Sabah’s pioneering RDC and has been operational since February last year.

Mohammad Yusof said the strategic location of RDC Sandakan provides easy access for local residents as he urged the surrounding community to capitalise on this opportunity to enhance creative ideas for innovative product development. — Bernama