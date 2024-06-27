KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The “Langkah Muar” protest against the lack of funding for opposition parliamentarians marks the start of a series of actions aimed at pressuring the unity government to provide much-needed allocation for constituency development.

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman expressed hope that the 200km run will not only raise funds for his constituency but also highlight the issue of opposition MPs still not receiving any allocation from the government.

“When there is public pressure, only then will the government act. And today, there is still a little bit of confusion among the public whereby they think that Opposition MPs’ offices are covered by the government.

“This is the beginning of many more steps or pressure so that the government will in the end institute our very first constituency development Act which promotes equality among members of Parliament across all boards,” Syed Saddiq said in a press conference held at the Parliament building here.

Syed Saddiq is set to run 200km from his constituency to Parliament in Kuala Lumpur as a sign of protest against the government for not giving constituency allocations for opposition lawmakers.

The former Muda president announced the initiative dubbed “Langkah Muar” in a short video posted on his social media platforms last night.

*Langkah MUAR*



Saya akan berlari dari Muar ke Parlimen, sejauh 200km!



Ini sebagai tanda PROTEST ke atas kerajaan yang menafikan peruntukan bagi parlimen pembangkang.



Ini juga untuk raih dana bagi pusat khidmat rakyat Muar.



Help me to be your voice in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/aPn2CQYstq

Before organising the Langkah Muar run, Syed Saddiq said he had filed a civil suit against the government, which is still ongoing.

He said he will continue to engage with former lawmakers, Cabinet ministers, or former Cabinet ministers and voters.

For more than a year, Opposition constituencies have not received allocation meant for constituency development.

On April 25, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said a memorandum of understanding draft would be provided to the Opposition so they could determine if there is a need for further discussion.

Before that, the unity government secretariat supreme leadership council decided in principle to consider the allocation funds to Opposition MPs.

Syed Saddiq said the fund of RM100,000 will be used to help families and households that need assistance.

“Of course, we can’t help all, but at least it’s a small donation for those who need aid,” he said.

The Muar MP will begin his run tomorrow starting his journey from Muar and is expected to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.