NIBONG TEBAL, June 27 ― Umno Supreme Council Member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has stressed that his statement regarding allocation announcements during by-elections was based on court rulings.

He expressed surprise at Bersih's criticism of his statement, clarifying that his comments were grounded in established court rulings.

“I challenge Bersih to review the court decision, bring it back to court, and challenge it. Then there would be no further announcements.

“I have been following by-elections for a long time and have attended almost all since 1990, except one in Batang Ai, Sarawak. There have been many cases like this since 1990. I know the history, especially the precedent set during Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah's time regarding road project announcements during by-elections.

“...because the court had ruled previously that the government has the right to announce anything, at any time, and to anyone it deems appropriate, regardless of whether it is during a by-election or not,” he said after attending the Ceramah Perpaduan programme at the Sungai Duri Night Market here last night.

Also present were Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Sungai Bakap by-election Joohari Ariffin.

Recently, Bersih questioned remarks from Ahmad, who is also the Deputy Minister of Works, about the propriety of ministers or ministries organising programmes or announcing allocations during by-elections.

Ahmad stated that the issue of organising programs and announcing allocations had previously been brought to court, but the decision was not in favour of those who contested it.

Earlier during the ceramah programme, Mohamad, who is also the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, urged Malay voters not to be swayed by racial sentiments propagated by the opposition during the Sungai Bakap by-election campaign.

He said such sentiments, including claims that 'Malaysia will supposedly be taken over by the Chinese community', were deliberately played by the Opposition to garner voter support.

“Do not believe without looking at the reality. For over a year, this Unity Government has been in power, the rights of Malays have not been compromised, and we are working to uplift them,” he said.

The Sungai Bakap by-election on July 6 will see a one-on-one contest between PH candidate Joohari and Perikatan Nasional candidate Abidin Ismail.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation. ― Bernama