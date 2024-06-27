KOTA TINGGI, June 27 ― A factory worker was charged in the Sessions Court today with two counts of possessing materials related to the so-called Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

Suhaini Sarwan, 46, nodded in understanding when the charges were read before Judge Hayda Faridzal Abu Hasan, but no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the first charge, Suhaini is accused of possessing articles related to the so-called IS terrorist group and terrorist acts on her laptop at Jalan Baiduri, Taman Daiman Jaya, at 2.20pm on May 30.

The second charge alleges that Suhaini possessed reading materials, specifically five books related to the terrorist group and terrorist acts, at Felda Lok Heng Barat, Kota Tinggi, also at 2.20 pm on the same date.

Both charges are framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code and are punishable under Section 130JB(1) of the same law, which provides a jail sentence of up to seven years or a fine and forfeiture of properties used or intended to be used to commit the offence, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Fakhrurrazi Ahmad Salim appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

No bail was offered to the accused, in accordance with Section 13 of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

The court set July 29 for re-mention of the case and the decision of the application to transfer the trial to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

On Tuesday, Suhaini and her husband were charged separately in the Johor Bahru Sessions Court on five counts of supporting and possessing materials related to the so-called IS terrorist group, last month. ― Bernama