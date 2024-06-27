KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng today urged Deputy Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan to retract his statement suggesting Langkawi be made a “preferred Muslim destination” to compete with other islands in the region for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026).

He said the deputy minister’s suggestion has raised concerns among those in the travel industry who have invested in the island as an international resort.

“For this reason, it is necessary for Khairul Firdaus to revise and backtrack on his announcement to restore confidence in the Langkawi travel industry.

“Limiting Langkawi to niche sectors, such as the Muslim market, would be counterproductive by depriving itself of the non-Muslim tourism market,” he said in a statement today.

Lim, who is also the former Penang chief minister, pointed out that Langkawi is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) Global Geopark and a key destination for European, Indian, and Chinese tourists, who are mainly non-Muslims.

He said Khairul Firdaus’ intention to rebrand Langkawi as a preferred Muslim destination would result in the rapid loss of its international appeal.

“Many in the travel trade, both Muslims and non-Muslims, including duty-free shops, are now concerned that they will lose out on the lucrative non-Muslim tourist market following the recent announcement,” said the Bagan MP.

He added that other competing tourist destinations in neighbouring countries will only benefit at Langkawi’s expense from any diversion of tourists away from the island.

Lim reminded that hampering Langkawi in such a manner would undo the commendable work by Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who has thus far successfully promoted Malaysia as a tourist destination with increased tourist arrivals and spending.

Yesterday, it was reported that Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state government has no plans to promote Langkawi as a tourist destination specifically for Muslims.

He said the issue of Langkawi being a preferred Muslim destination was never discussed at the state government level.

Muhammad Sanusi stated that Langkawi does not need such an approach, as the island has its own uniqueness that can attract tourists from various backgrounds.

It was reported on Monday that Khairul Firdaus had informed the Dewan Rakyat that the ministry was planning to promote Langkawi as a Muslim-friendly tourist destination.

He said this in response to DAP’s Seputeh MP Teresa Kok’s question on claims that visitors to Langkawi are banned from wearing shorts in public.