KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is adding two extra electric train services (ETS) with a total of 2,520 tickets, including business class coaches, for the Padang Besar-KL Sentral route and vice versa during the Awal Muharram public holiday on July 7.

According to KTMB, these additional trains will operate for four days starting from July 5 and tickets will be available for sale starting tomorrow at 10am.

The additional ETS includes train number 9283 departing from Padang Besar at 11.05am and arriving at KL Sentral at 4.30pm.

Another train, number 9286, departs from KL Sentral at 5pm and arrives at Padang Besar at 10.20pm.

Advertisement

“The additional services are aimed at meeting high demand, particularly during public holidays and to alleviate traffic congestion for those traveling back to their hometowns,” KTMB said in a statement today.

In addition, KTMB advises travellers to plan their journeys and purchase tickets in advance to benefit from more economical flexible fares and to avoid last-minute ticket purchases.

The public is encouraged to buy tickets through the KTMB Mobile (KITS) application, available for download from the Play Store, App Store and AppGallery, or directly from KTMB’s official website.

Advertisement

For further details, visit the official website at www.ktmb.com.my or contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200. — Bernama