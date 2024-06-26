KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd, the main contractor for the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project, today announced intermittent lane closures and traffic diversions on highways owned by PLUS and SPRINT to facilitate project-related works from July 2 July to September 30.

According to the advisory issued today, the affected areas include: Closure 1• Slip road from Lebuh Bandar Utama (BU11-bound) to PLUS highway (Damansara-bound) near Soon Meng Auto.• Left lane of PLUS Highway (Damansara-bound) opposite Ming Tien.• Right lane of PLUS Highway (Damansara-bound) opposite Nissan Nikaijaya.• Motorists from Damansara-bound PLUS highway heading towards SPRINT highway (Damansara-bound) and Kayu Ara interchange will be diverted via contra flow. Those from SPRINT highway (Klang-bound) heading towards PLUS highway (Damansara-bound) will also use contra flow. • Motorists from Lebuh Bandar Utama heading towards SPRINT highway (Damansara-bound) will be diverted to Jalan Mawar, Jalan Melati, and Jalan Masjid.

Closure 2• Right lane of slip road from Lebuh Bandar Utama (BU11-bound) to PLUS highway (Damansara-bound) near Ming Tien.• Left lane of PLUS Highway (Damansara-bound) opposite Winho.• Both lanes at Kayu Ara Interchange.• Both lanes of SPRINT Highway (Damansara-bound) opposite Petron.• Motorists from Lebuh Bandar Utama heading towards SPRINT highway (Damansara-bound) will use contra flow opposite Winho. • Those from SPRINT highway (Klang-bound) heading towards PLUS highway (Klang-bound) will be diverted to the left lane opposite Petron. • Motorists from PLUS highway (Damansara-bound) heading towards SPRINT highway (Damansara-bound) will also use contra flow. • Motorists heading towards Jalan Melur 1 from Lebuh Bandar Utama will use the left-most lane of PLUS highway (Damansara-bound).

Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd assured the public that only one closure will be implemented at any given time, approved by Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to the public during this period,” a spokesman from the company said in a statement.

Further information ia available by contacting the LRT3 helpline at 1 800 18 2585 from Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm (excluding public holidays).