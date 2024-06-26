KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Energy Commission (EC) has urged consumers and industry players looking into decarbonisation to first clarify and measure their carbon footprint through various established protocols.

Its chief operating officer Sanjay Velautham said that once this is established, only then will they be able to identify the specific areas that need to be addressed.

Subsequently, he said a strategic development plan is needed to reduce carbon in one’s company or organisation.

“There are 50 initiatives in the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), and if you can align with one of the initiatives, you will move much faster in achieving the plan for your organisation,” he said during a panel discussion titled “Securing Our Future National Decarbonisation Pathways” at the ENERtec Asia 2024 — Empowering Energy and Technology exhibition and conference here today.

Advertisement

Sanjay further said it is important to verify and be transparent on what an organisation has achieved and planned in order to be recognised for its decarbonisation effort.

“If we all can do these, then I am confident that the NETR will achieve 70 per cent of its objectives by 2050,” he said.

During the panel discussion, he also stressed the importance of using technology to guide the EC in various ways beyond just managing the rate of various applications received from companies and industry players related to decarbonisation.

Advertisement

He said the commission is looking into digitalising methods of approving licenses faster in order to expedite the regulatory processes for the energy sector.

Meanwhile, TNB Renewables Sdn Bhd head of business assessment and transaction Wan Syakirah Wan Abdullah said that carbon tax introduction could motivate customers or corporates to take up decarbonisation, as implemented in Canada, for example.

“We do not have it here yet, and although Malaysia is a bit far from (implementing) it, I think the recent subsidy rationalisation for diesel prices is a first step (towards decarbonisation).

“However, we should do it in our own way so that people would have the motivation to go for it or they would get penalised,” she added. — Bernama