JOHOR BARU, June 26 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has allocated RM70.12 million to drive the agricultural and agro-food sectors in Johor this year.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the allocation was for the implementation of the development projects covering the livestock, crop and aquaculture sectors, besides empowering the pineapple industry, marketing and export activities of agricultural products as well as the development of agro-entrepreneurs.

He said that, of the total, RM19.2 million is allocated under KPKM’s collaboration programme with the state government to optimise land usage towards the country’s food security.

“Generally, this kind of collaboration programme is a KPKM ‘Quick Win’ initiative through Budget 2024 to optimise land for agricultural, agro-food and agro-tourism activities nationwide, involving an allocation of RM150 million,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Arthur paid a courtesy call to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and presented a mock cheque for RM19.2 million for the collaboration programme. — Bernama

