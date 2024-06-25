KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Wanmuhamadnoor Matha visited Parliament today.

His arrival, along with his delegation at 3pm, was greeted by Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor and Parliament Chief Administrator Datuk Muhamad Zamani Mohd Ali.

According to a statement issued by the Malaysian Parliament, the delegation was then invited to observe a Dewan Rakyat sitting in progress.

“A meeting between Wanmuhamadnoor and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, along with the Malaysian Parliamentary Friendship Group for Southeast Asia, was also held.

Advertisement

“The discussions focused on strategic cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand within Asean, including capacity building between the Malaysian and Thai Parliaments, educational issues, the development of the Muslim community in Thailand and matters related to Thai workers in Malaysia,” the statement read.

Wanmuhamadnoor is in Malaysia for a three-day official visit until Thursday, aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields between Malaysia and Thailand.

Wanmuhamadnoor, a Muslim politician from southern Thailand, was elected as President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand on July 4 and May 14 last year respectively.

Advertisement

He has also served in several Cabinet positions, including deputy prime minister, minister of home affairs, minister of transport and minister of agriculture.

According to the statement, Wanmuhamadnoor is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail tomorrow.

“This official visit is expected to strengthen the friendship between the Malaysian and Thai Parliaments, enabling both countries to find common ground in addressing regional issues and challenges,” the statement read further.

Last year, Thailand was Malaysia’s sixth-largest global trading partner, the sixth-largest export destination and the eighth-largest source of imports for Malaysia, as well as the second-largest trading partner among Asean member countries. — Bernama